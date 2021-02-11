Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Takes $525,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after buying an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 127,447 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 231,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 115,590 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 97,964 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 184,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,174. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.