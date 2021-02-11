Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,699,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,772,000 after buying an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,648,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $1,840,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $193.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.42. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $196.05.

