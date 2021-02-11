Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,502 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after buying an additional 9,540,047 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 63.6% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,830 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after acquiring an additional 267,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after acquiring an additional 779,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

