VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259,869 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.