Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 12-Month High at $130.01

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.01 and last traded at $130.01, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 268.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

