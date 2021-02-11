Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.3% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,195,000 after purchasing an additional 50,557 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,878,000 after acquiring an additional 133,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.88. The company had a trading volume of 49,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,429. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

