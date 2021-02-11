Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.6% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $247,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 234,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.27. 40,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,275,226. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99.

