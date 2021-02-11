Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Up 543.0% in January

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 819,200 shares, a growth of 543.0% from the January 14th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

VNQI stock opened at $54.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

