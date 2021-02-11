Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 118.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

VCIT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.35. 41,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,100. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average is $96.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

