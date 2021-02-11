Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,203,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 139,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.71. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

