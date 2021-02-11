Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Reduced by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$61.60 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

