Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.4% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND remained flat at $$87.16 during trading on Thursday. 17,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,735. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

