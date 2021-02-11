Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.5% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

VXUS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.04. 96,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,737. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99.

