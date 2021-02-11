Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) is RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 8.0% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $112,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. First United Bank Trust grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 493,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,558,000 after purchasing an additional 118,044 shares during the period.

VTV traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.49. 112,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.08. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $124.49.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

