Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 203.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after acquiring an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,879,000 after acquiring an additional 80,826 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,758,000 after acquiring an additional 203,275 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.49. 91,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,855. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.08. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $124.49.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

