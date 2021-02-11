Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.41–0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $68-69.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.14 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.16-0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $14.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,404. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $205.70.

Shares of Varonis Systems are set to split on the morning of Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $998,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

