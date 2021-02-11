Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the January 14th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VASO opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 3.26. Vaso has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

Get Vaso alerts:

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.53 million during the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 46.49%.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.