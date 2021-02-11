Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $60.47 Million in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,336,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,468,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.47% of Sunstone Hotel Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,079 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,062.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,436,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,289,000 after buying an additional 3,141,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,545 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,997,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.7% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,942,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,245,000 after acquiring an additional 882,880 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.37. 130,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

