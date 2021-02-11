Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $120,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,330,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,341,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,336,000 after purchasing an additional 867,504 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after purchasing an additional 741,117 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $49,760,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,743,000 after buying an additional 689,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.27. 438,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,409,657. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $77.76. The company has a market cap of $132.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

