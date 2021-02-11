Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 17,620 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.60% of Brady worth $43,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BRC stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.69. 6,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,390. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,801. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

