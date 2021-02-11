Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,833,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for about 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.93% of LKQ worth $99,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in LKQ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in LKQ by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,690. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.