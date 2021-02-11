Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner Sells 78,158 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 78,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $2,073,531.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 79,796 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $2,057,938.84.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 14,234 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $357,700.42.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 2,140 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $54,142.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 34,972 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $902,627.32.

On Thursday, January 21st, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $2,511.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,516 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $1,268,599.92.

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 26,677 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $687,733.06.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 29,110 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $755,404.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,666 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $1,313,665.70.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,079,466.96.

PCVX stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,029,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 924,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

