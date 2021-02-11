VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Up 5.9%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.80. 3,398,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,909,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.90.

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VEON in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 31.0% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

