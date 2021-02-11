Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Trading 17.1% Higher

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) traded up 17.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.40. 3,552,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 1,211,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Verb Technology in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 194.59% and a negative return on equity of 153.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 70,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verb Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

