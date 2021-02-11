Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $746,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $190.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

