Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO Sells $81,609.28 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,896 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $81,609.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

C Malcolm Holland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00.

VBTX stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,933,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 256,745 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $5,644,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 21.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 194,231 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

