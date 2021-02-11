Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,507 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after acquiring an additional 937,809 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $953,857,000 after acquiring an additional 330,979 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,105,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,434,000 after acquiring an additional 592,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $227.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

