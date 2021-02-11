Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.5% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 135,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 700,699 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,166,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $54.96 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $227.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.