Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

Shares of VERU traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 102,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,745. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Veru from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $69,620,392.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

