Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.27, but opened at $22.30. Veru shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 192,277 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

In other news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

