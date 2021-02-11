Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.01

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.01 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 20699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $85,921.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,925,000 after buying an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,616 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,406,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,334,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,110,000 after purchasing an additional 261,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,430 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

