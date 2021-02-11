VICI Properties (VICI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect VICI Properties to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.48.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

