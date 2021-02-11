Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 330.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $29,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.