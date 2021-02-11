Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,055 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $30,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

