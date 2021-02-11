Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,986 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,309,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. 140166 raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,286.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,228.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,195.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $3,819,997.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,943,657.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

