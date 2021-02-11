Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several research firms recently commented on VCTR. Bank of America cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

