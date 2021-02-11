Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.53.

VCTR opened at $24.77 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 36.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 29.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 200.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 91,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

