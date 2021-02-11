Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%.

VCTR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.68. 1,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

