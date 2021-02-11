VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:VSDA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,858. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.41.

