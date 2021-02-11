VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.001.

CFO opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

