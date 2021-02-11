VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Shares of NASDAQ CFA opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.