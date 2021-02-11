Vid (VI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39,389.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Vid has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $39,389.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vid has traded up 58.2% against the US dollar. One Vid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.77 or 0.00262581 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00100678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00077880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00084602 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00061386 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,808 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation.

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.