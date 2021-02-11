Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Vinci from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Vinci stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Vinci has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

