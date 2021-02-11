Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target boosted by UBS Group to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPCE. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.88.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,040. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,028 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 27.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,848,000 after acquiring an additional 669,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 51.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after acquiring an additional 917,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 973.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 597,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

