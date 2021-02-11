Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,664 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $12,474,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,995,000 after purchasing an additional 376,158 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,445,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 207,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.30. 133,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

