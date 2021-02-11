Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,000.63 ($13.07).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) alerts:

In other Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) news, insider Katherine Innes purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 869 ($11.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 918.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 734.24. Vistry Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.