Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vodafone Group (VOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.