Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Holdings Lifted by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 212,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

