voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the January 14th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VJET opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $132.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.46. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 66.70%.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

