Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Short Interest Update

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 20,700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IID opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Get Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IID. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 16.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 156,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.